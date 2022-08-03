80º

ZOM-BEATZ BASH coming to life at Disney Springs

Stage show beginning Aug. 5

Landon McReynolds, Producer

ZOM-BEATZ BASH at Disney Springs (Disney)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Fans of the Disney Channel films “Zombies,” and “Zombies 2” might want to head to Disney Springs very soon.

Walt Disney World is set to host a new stage show called ZOM-BEATZ BASH.

Beginning Aug. 5, guests can enjoy the DJ-hosted event at the Disney Springs AdventHealth Waterside Stage. The roughly 20-minute show includes some zombie dance moves, popular sing-along moments from the films and a “Zombies 3″ inspired photo wall.

Disney said on its blog that it’s encouraging people to come dressed as their favorite zombie character.

The original film “Zombies 3″ premiered to audiences on Disney+ back on July 15.

The dance event will have performances from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. through Aug. 14.

