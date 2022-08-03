Disney shares frightful foods for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has shared a first look at some of the terrifying treats that friendly witches, ghosts and ghouls will get to try at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.
The separately ticketed event runs select nights beginning Aug. 12 at Magic Kingdom.
As a part of the spooktacular event, attendees will encounter event-exclusive entertainment, including the Sanderson Sisters stage show, trick-or-treating opportunities, exclusive photos with Disney characters, delicious menu items, the “Boo to You Halloween Parade” and the nighttime firework show “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.”
The event will run on 37 nights after normal park hours, from 7 p.m. to midnight.
On Tuesday, Disney shared on its blog a first look at some of the goodies that will be available for purchase during party nights.
See items, locations and descriptions below.
**foods available during regular park hours
Casey’s Corner
Pain and Panic Hot Dog: All-beef hot dog, sweet and spicy onion relish, and sriracha mustard topped with spicy cheese-flavored snacks.
Winifred’s Elixir of Youth: Black tea slushy with kiwi foam and Winifred chocolate piece.
Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café
Bayou Burger: All-beef patty, jalapeño pimento cheese, crispy andouille sausage, and garlic pickles. **
Plaza Ice Cream Parlor
Monster Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich: Monster cookies filled with vanilla ice cream.
The Friar’s Nook
Hades Hot Dog: Spicy beef and pork hot dog, Hades’ relish, and pickles served with house-made violet mustard.
Un Poco Loco Tots: Chorizo sausage, green onion, and Hades’ cheese sauce.
Liberty Square Market
Monster Cookie: Sugar cookie with candy eyes and Halloween-themed sprinkles. (Available during regular park hours only, no party nights) **
Main Street Bakery
Oh, My Gourd Cupcake: Pumpkin spice cupcake with cinnamon cream cheese icing finished with dark chocolate ears. **
Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies
Not-So-Poison Apple Pie Milk Shake: Apple pie milk shake with green apple whipped cream, sour apple marshmallow straw, cinnamon donuts, and a poison apple straw.
Sweet Candy Corn Soft-serve Swirl Cone: Sweet corn and vanilla soft-serve swirl topped with candy corn chocolate bow. **
Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café
Sweet Almond Corn Cake: Almond vanilla cake dipped in white, orange, and yellow chocolate topped with candy corn.
Cheshire Café
Binx Pastry Tail: Cat tail drizzled with dark chocolate and topped with Binx chocolate piece. **
Cold Witches Brew Coffee: French vanilla cold brew with pumpkin spiced foam topped with Halloween sprinkles. **
Sleepy Hollow Refreshments
Grave Digger Milk Shake: Coconut and matcha blended soft-serve topped with whipped cream, Grave Digger shovel, and chocolate gravestone.
Worms and Dirt Funnel Cake: Funnel cake topped with chocolate ice cream, chocolate cookie crumbs, gummy worms, and Billy chocolate piece.
Chilling Chamber Pop: Chocolate crumbs, cherry buttercream, and dark chocolate pearls topped with Tightrope Walker chocolate piece. **
Popcorn Cart near Cinderella Castle
Mexican Spiced Hot “COCO” Brownie: Spice chocolate brownie with dark chocolate ganache topped with Miguel chocolate piece.
Snack Cart near Cinderella Castle
M&M’s Peanut Butter Churro: Churro rolled in peanut dust with peanut sauce, chocolate sauce, and M&M’s Peanut Butter. **
Sunshine Tree Terrace
Jack-O-Lantern Float: Citrus swirl with Fanta Orange, brown sugar whipped cream, and graham cracker crumbs.
Various Popcorn Carts
- Glow Mickey Mummy Premium Popcorn Bucket – glowing soon at various popcorn carts throughout the park. **
- Donald Candy Corn Sipper – materializing in early October at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café, Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Café, The Friar’s Nook, Sleepy Hollow Refreshments. **
- Halloween Candy Glow Cube – glowing soon at Sunshine Tree Terrace.
- Zero Popcorn Bucket – materializing in early October at various popcorn carts throughout the park
Guests with tickets to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party can also indulge more by booking a reservation for the Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Dessert Party. The dessert party is held at Tomorrowland Terrace. Guests can enjoy pumpkin cupcakes, chocolate-covered strawberries, cheesecake mousse and pistachio white chocolate crunch bars while getting an excellent firework view for “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.”
Reservations for the dessert party open Aug. 9.
Click here to learn more about Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.
