Disney shares frightful foods for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has shared a first look at some of the terrifying treats that friendly witches, ghosts and ghouls will get to try at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

The separately ticketed event runs select nights beginning Aug. 12 at Magic Kingdom.

As a part of the spooktacular event, attendees will encounter event-exclusive entertainment, including the Sanderson Sisters stage show, trick-or-treating opportunities, exclusive photos with Disney characters, delicious menu items, the “Boo to You Halloween Parade” and the nighttime firework show “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.”

The event will run on 37 nights after normal park hours, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

On Tuesday, Disney shared on its blog a first look at some of the goodies that will be available for purchase during party nights.

See items, locations and descriptions below.

**foods available during regular park hours

Casey’s Corner

Pain and Panic Hot Dog (Disney)

Pain and Panic Hot Dog: All-beef hot dog, sweet and spicy onion relish, and sriracha mustard topped with spicy cheese-flavored snacks.

Winifred’s Elixir of Youth (Disney)

Winifred’s Elixir of Youth: Black tea slushy with kiwi foam and Winifred chocolate piece.

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café

Bayou Burger (Disney)

Bayou Burger: All-beef patty, jalapeño pimento cheese, crispy andouille sausage, and garlic pickles. **

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

Monster Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich (Disney)

Monster Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich: Monster cookies filled with vanilla ice cream.

The Friar’s Nook

Hades Hot Dog (Disney)

Hades Hot Dog: Spicy beef and pork hot dog, Hades’ relish, and pickles served with house-made violet mustard.

Un Poco Loco Tots (Disney)

Un Poco Loco Tots: Chorizo sausage, green onion, and Hades’ cheese sauce.

Liberty Square Market

Monster Cookie: Sugar cookie with candy eyes and Halloween-themed sprinkles. (Available during regular park hours only, no party nights) **

Main Street Bakery

Oh, My Gourd Cupcake (Disney)

Oh, My Gourd Cupcake: Pumpkin spice cupcake with cinnamon cream cheese icing finished with dark chocolate ears. **

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies

Not-So-Poison Apple Pie Milk Shake (Disney)

Not-So-Poison Apple Pie Milk Shake: Apple pie milk shake with green apple whipped cream, sour apple marshmallow straw, cinnamon donuts, and a poison apple straw.

Sweet Candy Corn Soft-serve Swirl Cone (Disney)

Sweet Candy Corn Soft-serve Swirl Cone: Sweet corn and vanilla soft-serve swirl topped with candy corn chocolate bow. **

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café

Sweet Almond Corn Cake (Disney)

Sweet Almond Corn Cake: Almond vanilla cake dipped in white, orange, and yellow chocolate topped with candy corn.

Cheshire Café

Binx Pastry Tail (Disney)

Binx Pastry Tail: Cat tail drizzled with dark chocolate and topped with Binx chocolate piece. **

Cold Witches Brew Coffee (Disney)

Cold Witches Brew Coffee: French vanilla cold brew with pumpkin spiced foam topped with Halloween sprinkles. **

Sleepy Hollow Refreshments

Grave Digger Milk Shake (Disney)

Grave Digger Milk Shake: Coconut and matcha blended soft-serve topped with whipped cream, Grave Digger shovel, and chocolate gravestone.

Worms and Dirt Funnel Cake (Disney)

Worms and Dirt Funnel Cake: Funnel cake topped with chocolate ice cream, chocolate cookie crumbs, gummy worms, and Billy chocolate piece.

Chilling Chamber Pop: Chocolate crumbs, cherry buttercream, and dark chocolate pearls topped with Tightrope Walker chocolate piece. **

Popcorn Cart near Cinderella Castle

Mexican Spiced Hot “COCO” Brownie (Disney)

Mexican Spiced Hot “COCO” Brownie: Spice chocolate brownie with dark chocolate ganache topped with Miguel chocolate piece.

Snack Cart near Cinderella Castle

M&M’s Peanut Butter Churro (Disney)

M&M’s Peanut Butter Churro: Churro rolled in peanut dust with peanut sauce, chocolate sauce, and M&M’s Peanut Butter. **

Sunshine Tree Terrace

Jack-O-Lantern Float (Disney)

Jack-O-Lantern Float: Citrus swirl with Fanta Orange, brown sugar whipped cream, and graham cracker crumbs.

Various Popcorn Carts

Glow Mickey Mummy Premium Popcorn Bucket (Disney)

Glow Mickey Mummy Premium Popcorn Bucket – glowing soon at various popcorn carts throughout the park. **

Donald Candy Corn Sipper – materializing in early October at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café, Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Café, The Friar’s Nook, Sleepy Hollow Refreshments. **

Halloween Candy Glow Cube – glowing soon at Sunshine Tree Terrace.

Zero Popcorn Bucket – materializing in early October at various popcorn carts throughout the park

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Guests with tickets to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party can also indulge more by booking a reservation for the Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Dessert Party. The dessert party is held at Tomorrowland Terrace. Guests can enjoy pumpkin cupcakes, chocolate-covered strawberries, cheesecake mousse and pistachio white chocolate crunch bars while getting an excellent firework view for “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.”

Reservations for the dessert party open Aug. 9.

Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular (Disney)

Click here to learn more about Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

