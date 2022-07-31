Disney’s Harmony Barber Shop reopens at Magic Kingdom

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World on Sunday reopened the Harmony Barber Shop at Magic Kingdom.

The special experience along Main Street U.S.A. had been closed since Disney World was forced to close its parks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Considered by many to be a rite of passage, the barber shop allows guests to step in and get a haircut that includes some special Disney surprises. The barber shop is located just steps from City Hall and the fire department building.

Services include a child’s haircut ($20), My First Haircut ($28; includes haircut, Mickey Ears hat, lock of hair, certificate), adult haircut ($21) and a beard trim ($8).

Disney said advance reservations are recommended with a limited number of walk-in appointments available on a first-come, first-served basis each day.

