Disney unveils debut date for all new MagicBand+

BAY LAKE, Fla. – MagicBand+, Disney’s next-generation MagicBand, will be available for guests to purchase starting July 27, Disney announced Thursday.

The new wearable technology will do all that an old MagicBand could dom including getting into theme parks, resort room entry and scanning for Disney PhotoPass service, plus a lot more.

[TRENDING: Did you receive a $450 check in the mail from Gov. Ron DeSantis? Don’t throw it away, cash it | Flight hits ‘unexpected turbulence’ over Florida, sending 8 to hospital | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The new MagicBand+ technology will launch summer 2022. (Disney) (Disney)

“Our newest wearable also has great new features, including color-changing lights, haptic vibrations, and gesture recognition – plus it pairs to your smartphone using the My Disney Experience app,“ Disney said on its blog. “Once you get your hands on one, you’ll want to do it all – and there’s a lot you can do when MagicBand+ launches!”

The original MagicBand was introduced in 2013 at Walt Disney World, allowing guests to go hands-free.

MagicBand+ (Disney)

Some of the new MagicBand+ features include:

Guests can embark on the “Disney Fab 50 Quest,” a scavenger hunt throughout the four Walt Disney World theme parks using MagicBand+ to help spread pixie dust and interact with the golden character sculptures . With the Play Disney Parks app, guests can dive deeper into the experience to find hints and keep track of sculptures, which will unlock digital achievements, including an augmented reality feature

In the “Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters” experience, guests can join the Batuu Bounty Hunters’ Guild in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Using their MagicBand+ to find numerous virtual bounties hidden throughout Black Spire Outpost, guests will follow the band’s light patterns and haptics to complete their mission. Then they will return to the local guild master, who will reward them with galactic credits..

Allowing visitors to experience nighttime spectaculars in a new way, as you see your band light up and complement the magic in the skies, including the new “Harmonious” at EPCOT and “Disney Enchantment” at Magic Kingdom Park.

The new MagicBand+ technology will launch summer 2022. (Disney) (Disney)

Guests can select from more than 25 different designs and buy MagicBand+ at select stores across Walt Disney World and online at shopDisney, starting at $34.99.

At Walt Disney World, leaders said guests can purchase a MagicBand+ at the following locations:

Magic Kingdom Park: Emporium

EPCOT: Pin Traders – Camera Center

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Celebrity 5 & 10 and Tatooine Traders

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park: Discovery Trading Company

Disney Springs: Disney’s Pin Traders

Select merchandise locations at Disney Resort hotels

Disney said MagicBand+ will be available at a discounted price for Disney Resort guests and new and renewing Walt Disney World Annual Passholders.

“Before you embark on these experiences, make sure your MagicBand+ is charged, up to date and paired to your device,” Disney said.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.