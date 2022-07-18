Disney: First look at Grand Floridian’s refurbished Victoria & Albert’s restaurant

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has shared a first look inside the newly remodeled Victoria & Alberts restaurant at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

The fine dining staple will open its doors once again on July 28, with reservations available on June 20.

New photos shared on Disney’s blog Monday show the dining room’s sparkling chandelier, delicate embroidery and elegant touches throughout. Another photo shows Queen Victoria’s Room, a special space featuring a glowing fireplace, delicate embroidery, lace details and artwork showcasing European royalty, Disney described on its website.

“This restaurant is the only one in Florida to hold the honor of having both the AAA Five Diamond and the Forbes Travel Guide Five Star awards and joins only 26 others in the nation with this same unique distinction,” Disney explained in a blog post.

When guests return to Victoria & Alberts, they will see a number of new incredible food and drink offerings.

Some of the delectable dishes include a Colorado lamb with pickled blueberry and violet mustard, line-caught turbot, fennel fondue and Pernod beurre blanc. The award-winning wine list features a diverse collection of over 500 wines from 35 regions.

Dress code at Victoria & Albert’s is semi-formal to formal attire.

The reopening of the restaurant comes as part of the multi-year transformation of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, honoring its rich history at Walt Disney World Resort while enhancing its iconic Victorian charm and elegance, Disney explained on its blog. This transformation began with the addition of Enchanted Rose lounge and the reimagining of Cítricos.

