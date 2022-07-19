Disney officially launches car locater app. Here’s how it works

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is helping you find your car with ease the next time you visit the resort.

On Tuesday, Disney officially debuted its new complimentary car locator service within the My Disney Experience.

[TRENDING: Cities with most expensive homes in Orlando metro area | OSHA inspects Amazon warehouse in Orlando following workplace complaints | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“Car locator is a complimentary feature that uses location technology to find and save your parking details. The feature functions best when you enable Location Services, Bluetooth, and Notifications on your mobile device,” Disney explained on its blog.

The new service is available at all four Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Springs, Disney water parks and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Here is how to use the new service:

Open the My Disney Experience app and scroll to the bottom where you will find “Car Locator.”

Walt Disney World launches new car locator app (Disney)

The app will use Bluetooth, if enabled in the smart phone, to find your location and which theme park you’re visiting.

If a guest is experiencing an issue, the app gives the option to manually enter a location and theme park.

Walt Disney World launches new car locator app (Disney)

The next step is to add which character, animal or theme a guest is located at in the parking lot. At Magic Kingdom, we selected the Scar area of the villain’s parking lot.

A guest can find which lot they’re in by looking for a character sign at the end of a parking row while walking to a tram pick-up location or to the front gate. If you need more assistance, a guest can ask a cast member parking attendant.

Ad

Walt Disney World launches new car locator app (Disney)

After picking a locater symbol, a guest will be instructed to pick a row. This can be found on the ground at each row.

Walt Disney World launches new car locator app (Disney)

From that point, the app will save a guest’s location and row number, which can viewed in the app anytime.

This new service is just one of several additions in the My Disney Experience app. Guests can use the app for mobile merchandise checkout, mobile food ordering and direct-to-room service at Disney resort hotels.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: