Disney’s BoardWalk Deli preparing to reopen with new classic favorites

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Guests staying at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort will soon get the opportunity to try some delicious new flavors at the BoardWalk Deli.

The shop is scheduled to reopen to guests on Aug. 15, offering a new menu that includes house-baked bagels, savory warm sandwiches and a variety of desserts.

“This location, previously the BoardWalk Bakery, is inspired by the delis of the Northeast region, with a menu that takes you on a road trip of classic sweet and savory flavors from New York to the Jersey Shore,” Disney said on its blog last month. “Delicatessen translates to ‘all things delicious,’ and that’s exactly what visitors will experience.”

The reopening of the Boardwalk Deli comes as Walt Disney World is making some major enhancements to areas of the resort. In 2023, guests will get the chance to savor the delicious menu at the all-new Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers. Disney described the shop, which is taking over the former ESPN Club, as a whimsical place that complements the charm of the resort hotel.

The BoardWalk Deli will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

For breakfast, guests can select from a number of things including an Everything Bagel Sandwich, a Bagel Breakfast Sandwich or a Plant-based Ciabatta Sandwich.

“For both lunch and dinner, your taste buds are in for a treat because there are multiple options that will transport you to the Northeast with every bite. Choose from a variety of cold and hot deli sandwiches served on traditional marble rye, fluffy ciabatta or soft and springy focaccia breads,” Disney described.

The shop will also be serving up some incredible drinks that include vibrant organic wine spritzes by Ramona and refreshing craft cocktails by Social Hour.

Disney said no trip to the BoardWalk Deli would be complete without a scrumptious dessert.

Things on the menu include a New Jersey Crumbcake, Raspberry Danish, Brownie Cheesecake, Cannolis and a rich and delicate Blueberry Scone. Smaller children might enjoy a Cookies & Cream Cupcake or the 50th Anniversary Celebration Cupcake.

The BoardWalk Deli will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here for more information and to see the menu.

