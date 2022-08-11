Disney opens reservations for Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is now accepting reservations for the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

The special experience for children ages 3 to 12 reopens on Aug. 25 at Magic Kingdom.

[TRENDING: Study: This Florida theme park is more expensive than Disney World | US gas prices dip just below $4 for first time in 5 months | Enter daily to win a $100 gas card | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The boutique allows children to be transformed into their favorite Disney characters with hairstyling, makeup, costumes and accessories.

“In addition, the reopening ushers in even more options to choose from, including a new hair accessory especially designed for textured hair and new costumes featuring some of Disney’s newest heroes and heroines coming later this year,” Disney said on its blog. “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique has a long legacy of making dreams come true for children around the world.”

Cast members will be referred to as Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices instead of Fairy Godmothers-in-Training, as they were called before the shops closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to allow men to work at the shops was made before the pandemic but hadn’t been implemented before the closures.

Ad

Guests may now begin making reservations for these magical transformations in the My Disney Experience app or at DisneyWorld.com.

A number of special packages are available including the Carriage Package ($99.95, plus tax), the Castle Package ($199.95, plus tax), the Deluxe Castle Package ($229.95, plus tax) and the Knight Package ($19.95, plus tax). Each package includes various accessories.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Returns August 25 (Disney)

The theme park said transformations will take 30 minutes to one hour, depending on the package selected.

Disney said valid admission and park reservations are required for entry into Magic Kingdom Park.

Click here to learn more.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.