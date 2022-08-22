Disney+ Day returning to theme parks with special offers

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Disney parks are preparing to celebrate Disney+ Day on Sept. 8, the company announced on Monday.

The day at the theme parks allows Disney+ subscribers and their travel parties to take in a number of unique offers.

At Walt Disney World, subscribers are once again invited to enter the theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort 30 minutes before regular park opening. Guests who have a park reservation and are staying at select Walt Disney World resort hotels will have the opportunity to enter 60 minutes before regular park open at any Walt Disney World theme park.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios subscribers can also enjoy complimentary Disney PhotoPass photo downloads at select locations.

“At Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, celebrate Disney+ Day with Disney+ character meet-and-greets and cavalcades, ‘plus’ more surprises throughout the day,” the theme park said on its blog. “The fun doesn’t end there! Guests staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels can wind down with a special Disney+ screening at Movie Under the Stars.”

Disney plans to celebrate the special day at Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland and Disney Cruise Line.

The company plans to release new movies and TV series on its streaming platform on Disney+ Day.

Only 16 days, 18 hours, and 59 minutes until September 8, but who’s counting? (It’s us, we are.) 🥳➕



Which #DisneyPlusDay Premiere are you most excited to stream?! pic.twitter.com/qai46hF6m6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 22, 2022

More details about Disney+ Day will be shared in the future.

