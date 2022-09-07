Guest dies from shark attack during cruise in Bahamas, spokesperson says

BAHAMAS – A guest who was sailing on Harmony of the Seas in the Bahamas died from injuries by a shark, according to a spokesperson with Royal Caribbean.

The guest, whose identity was not shared with News 6, was on an independent shore excursion in Nassau when they suffered injuries from the shark, the spokesperson said.

[TRENDING: Tail-gator? Reptile seen tied to vehicle on I-95 in Brevard County | Here are the airlines with the most delays | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The spokesperson told News 6 that Royal Caribbean International is providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones following the guest’s death.

Ad

Harmony of the Seas is still on a seven-night cruise, having set sail from Port Canaveral on Sunday.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: