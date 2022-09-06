Woman bitten by shark off New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 27-year-old woman was bitten by a shark Tuesday off New Smyrna Beach, according to the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

The woman was wading in waist-deep water around 2:30 p.m. when she was bitten, according to officials.

The woman’s injuries were non-life-threatening and she was taken to a hospital, officials said.

Officials said that it is the seventh shark bite of the year in Volusia County.

