Universal sets date for 2023 ‘Rock the Universe’ event

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, Rock the Universe, is returning to Universal Orlando Resort on Jan. 27, the park announced Monday.

Fans and youth groups alike can enjoy moving performances by some of Christian music’s top artists, powerful worship experiences and thrilling theme park attractions.

Next year’s event kicks off Friday, Jan. 27 across Universal’s two stages, Music Plaza Stage and Hollywood Stage, with six feature performances from top Christian artists.

The faith and fun will continue on Saturday night with an additional six performances.

“Beyond the main stage performances, Rock the Universe attendees may enjoy worship experiences throughout the weekend – including a Saturday ceremony with a special message and moving musical performance, a powerful Sunday morning worship service to wrap up the faith-filled weekend, plus a dedicated FanZone presented by Coca-Cola, featuring live performances from up-and-coming acts throughout the weekend,” Universal described in a news release.

Musical guests for the event will be announced at a later date.

Tickets and vacation packages will be on sale later this year.

To learn more about the event, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com .

