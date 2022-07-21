Universal Orlando Resort offering ticket deal for Florida residents

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando Resort announced a new exclusive ticket offer for Florida residents on Thursday.

Starting now through Sept. 28, guests can get a 1-day free with a 2-park 2-day ticket offer with limited lockout days to experience all the fun at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, according to a news release.

This offer allows guests to enjoy three days at the two theme parks from now to Dec. 15 to enjoy the thrills of Velocicoaster, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and more, according to Universal.

The company is also offering special rates for Florida residents to stay at their Universal Orlando hotels.

To purchase tickets and more information, click here.

