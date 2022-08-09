Disney Springs, Cirque du Soleil serve up new dining deal

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla – A new duo has come to Disney Springs, bringing the magic of the Drawn to Life show by Cirque Du Soleil while also satisfying people’s hunger by offering a new dining experience with a special offer.

The Animated Evening - Drawn to Life prix fixe dining offer is available to all Cirque du Soleil ticket holders, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

[TRENDING: Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast restaurant to close down in De Leon Springs | Universal creates weekend curfew for minors at CityWalk | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The company said, during the Animated Evening guest can enjoy a meal at one of 13 Disney Springs restaurants before or after they see Drawn to Life.

The restaurants included in the offer are:

City Works Eatery & Pour House

The Edison

Enzo’s Hideaway

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

Jaleo by José Andrés

Maria & Enzo’s Ristorante

Paddlefish

Paradiso 37, Taste of the Americas

Planet Hollywood

Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant

Splitsville Luxury Lanes

Terralina Crafted Italian

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill

Each of the 13 restaurants has curated a special menu for the exclusive dining offer, according to Disney.

To book an Animated Evening, guests must purchase their Drawn to Life tickets by Cirque du Soleil and Disney.

Tickets can be purchased online here or call Cirque du Soleil at (877) 924-7783. After purchasing tickets, guests must book a dining reservation for Animated Evening by calling (407) 587-5981.

Guests must ask for the Animated Evening menu when they arrive at the restaurant.

For more information, visit.

Ad

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: