🚗Worst commutes in Florida: Find out where your county ranks

#50. Brevard County

- Average Commute Time: 25.4 minutes

--- 2.5 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.3%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.5%

- Worked outside county of residence: 7.3%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.3%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (7.6%)

#49. Columbia County

- Average Commute Time: 25.5 minutes

--- 2.4 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.1%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.7%

- Worked outside county of residence: 27.2%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (12.3%), walked to work (0.6%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.9%)

#48. Taylor County

- Average Commute Time: 25.5 minutes

--- 2.4 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.0%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.0%

- Worked outside county of residence: 15.3%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (85.2%), carpooled (11.7%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (0.5%)

#47. Hardee County

- Average Commute Time: 25.6 minutes

--- 2.3 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.8%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 21.1%

- Worked outside county of residence: 28.6%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (79.8%), carpooled (11.5%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (1.5%), worked from home (4.3%)

#46. DeSoto County

- Average Commute Time: 25.6 minutes

--- 2.3 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 11.3%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.1%

- Worked outside county of residence: 20.9%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (68.6%), carpooled (19.2%), walked to work (2.8%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (7.0%)

#45. Marion County

- Average Commute Time: 25.8 minutes

--- 2.1 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.7%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.2%

- Worked outside county of residence: 17.9%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (10.1%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (7.1%)

#44. Charlotte County

- Average Commute Time: 25.8 minutes

--- 2.1 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.8%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.2%

- Worked outside county of residence: 28.3%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.7%), carpooled (7.3%), walked to work (0.8%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (10.3%)

#43. Okeechobee County

- Average Commute Time: 25.9 minutes

--- 2.0 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.8%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.9%

- Worked outside county of residence: 22.3%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.6%), carpooled (9.7%), walked to work (2.1%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (4.3%)

#42. Jackson County

- Average Commute Time: 26.1 minutes

--- 1.8 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.4%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 20.6%

- Worked outside county of residence: 24.2%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (87.6%), carpooled (6.1%), walked to work (1.9%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.4%)

#41. Manatee County

- Average Commute Time: 26.2 minutes

--- 1.7 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.2%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.8%

- Worked outside county of residence: 28.5%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (76.6%), carpooled (11.0%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (8.9%)

#40. Palm Beach County

- Average Commute Time: 26.2 minutes

--- 1.7 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.4%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 8.5%

- Worked outside county of residence: 10.1%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (76.2%), carpooled (10.0%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (1.6%), worked from home (8.4%)

#39. Suwannee County

- Average Commute Time: 26.2 minutes

--- 1.7 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.3%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 19.5%

- Worked outside county of residence: 32.2%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.5%), carpooled (13.0%), walked to work (2.1%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (5.0%)

#38. Volusia County

- Average Commute Time: 26.3 minutes

--- 1.6 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.8%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.1%

- Worked outside county of residence: 19.9%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (79.6%), carpooled (7.8%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (8.1%)

#37. Sumter County

- Average Commute Time: 26.5 minutes

--- 1.4 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.2%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 15.0%

- Worked outside county of residence: 35.0%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (72.8%), carpooled (5.8%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (11.4%)

#36. Martin County

- Average Commute Time: 26.9 minutes

--- 1.0 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.7%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.4%

- Worked outside county of residence: 32.7%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.2%), carpooled (8.8%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (9.8%)

#35. Flagler County

- Average Commute Time: 27 minutes

--- 0.9 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.7%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 10.3%

- Worked outside county of residence: 38.1%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (79.6%), carpooled (9.3%), walked to work (0.4%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (9.0%)

#34. Union County

- Average Commute Time: 27.4 minutes

--- 0.5 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 11.2%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 22.6%

- Worked outside county of residence: 50.8%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.4%), carpooled (7.9%), walked to work (0.8%), public transportation (1.4%), worked from home (5.8%)

#33. Citrus County

- Average Commute Time: 27.5 minutes

--- 0.4 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.1%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.6%

- Worked outside county of residence: 22.6%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.2%), carpooled (7.7%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (7.7%)

#32. Lee County

- Average Commute Time: 27.6 minutes

--- 0.3 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.3%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 12.4%

- Worked outside county of residence: 10.9%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (77.8%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (7.5%)

#31. St. Johns County

- Average Commute Time: 27.8 minutes

--- 0.1 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.5%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 8.5%

- Worked outside county of residence: 37.8%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (76.6%), carpooled (7.1%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (12.8%)

#30. Seminole County

- Average Commute Time: 27.8 minutes

--- 0.1 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.7%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 9.5%

- Worked outside county of residence: 43.2%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (79.1%), carpooled (7.7%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (9.7%)

#29. St. Lucie County

- Average Commute Time: 27.8 minutes

--- 0.1 minutes shorter than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.7%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.4%

- Worked outside county of residence: 35.5%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (1.9%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.4%)

#28. Walton County

- Average Commute Time: 28.1 minutes

--- 0.2 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 13.1%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.7%

- Worked outside county of residence: 21.9%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (75.2%), carpooled (10.6%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (10.5%)

#27. Hendry County

- Average Commute Time: 28.2 minutes

--- 0.3 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 19.2%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 23.1%

- Worked outside county of residence: 28.4%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (61.1%), carpooled (22.6%), walked to work (4.1%), public transportation (3.1%), worked from home (5.3%)

#26. Hillsborough County

- Average Commute Time: 28.4 minutes

--- 0.5 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.4%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.3%

- Worked outside county of residence: 12.6%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (76.8%), carpooled (9.1%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (9.5%)

#25. Polk County

- Average Commute Time: 28.4 minutes

--- 0.5 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.1%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 15.2%

- Worked outside county of residence: 21.7%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.2%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.2%)

#24. Madison County

- Average Commute Time: 28.6 minutes

--- 0.7 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 11.7%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.3%

- Worked outside county of residence: 27.5%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (84.7%), carpooled (10.7%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (1.7%)

#23. Orange County

- Average Commute Time: 28.8 minutes

--- 0.9 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.8%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 10.9%

- Worked outside county of residence: 13.3%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (77.2%), carpooled (9.6%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (2.0%), worked from home (7.4%)

#22. Broward County

- Average Commute Time: 28.9 minutes

--- 1.0 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.9%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 9.6%

- Worked outside county of residence: 21.9%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.3%), carpooled (9.0%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (2.4%), worked from home (6.7%)

#21. Jefferson County

- Average Commute Time: 29.3 minutes

--- 1.4 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 2.8%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 10.5%

- Worked outside county of residence: 62.6%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (12.1%), walked to work (0.4%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.3%)

#20. Calhoun County

- Average Commute Time: 29.4 minutes

--- 1.5 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.8%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 27.2%

- Worked outside county of residence: 52.2%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.1%), carpooled (15.4%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (1.5%)

#19. Holmes County

- Average Commute Time: 29.5 minutes

--- 1.6 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 13.4%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 24.6%

- Worked outside county of residence: 40.6%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (85.2%), carpooled (8.8%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.1%)

#18. Santa Rosa County

- Average Commute Time: 29.9 minutes

--- 2.0 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.3%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.9%

- Worked outside county of residence: 49.1%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.4%), carpooled (9.9%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (6.8%)

#17. Lake County

- Average Commute Time: 29.9 minutes

--- 2.0 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.9%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.8%

- Worked outside county of residence: 40.3%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (79.0%), carpooled (9.7%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (8.4%)

#16. Gilchrist County

- Average Commute Time: 29.9 minutes

--- 2.0 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.4%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.3%

- Worked outside county of residence: 64.6%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.4%), carpooled (15.9%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.9%)

#15. Glades County

- Average Commute Time: 30.1 minutes

--- 2.2 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 18.8%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 18.8%

- Worked outside county of residence: 67.6%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (72.5%), carpooled (15.8%), walked to work (4.5%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (2.5%)

#14. Hernando County

- Average Commute Time: 30.4 minutes

--- 2.5 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 14.8%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.7%

- Worked outside county of residence: 35.8%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.9%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (8.5%)

#13. Levy County

- Average Commute Time: 30.5 minutes

--- 2.6 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.2%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 15.0%

- Worked outside county of residence: 55.5%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.4%), carpooled (10.5%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (6.2%)

#12. Nassau County

- Average Commute Time: 30.8 minutes

--- 2.9 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.6%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.8%

- Worked outside county of residence: 40.2%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (85.2%), carpooled (5.7%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6.2%)

#11. Bradford County

- Average Commute Time: 31 minutes

--- 3.1 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 14.5%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.5%

- Worked outside county of residence: 47.3%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (79.5%), carpooled (8.0%), walked to work (1.6%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (8.2%)

#10. Wakulla County

- Average Commute Time: 31.2 minutes

--- 3.3 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.5%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.6%

- Worked outside county of residence: 57.5%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (84.8%), carpooled (8.3%), walked to work (0.6%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (5.8%)

#9. Gadsden County

- Average Commute Time: 31.3 minutes

--- 3.4 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.8%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 12.0%

- Worked outside county of residence: 53.3%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (7.9%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (5.1%)

#8. Washington County

- Average Commute Time: 31.4 minutes

--- 3.5 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 17.2%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 24.2%

- Worked outside county of residence: 49.7%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (88.2%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (0.5%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.6%)

#7. Pasco County

- Average Commute Time: 31.7 minutes

--- 3.8 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 13.9%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.7%

- Worked outside county of residence: 44.2%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.1%), carpooled (8.3%), walked to work (0.8%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (10.2%)

#6. Putnam County

- Average Commute Time: 31.7 minutes

--- 3.8 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 16.0%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 19.6%

- Worked outside county of residence: 38.2%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.9%), carpooled (9.6%), walked to work (1.7%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.2%)

#5. Liberty County

- Average Commute Time: 32.2 minutes

--- 4.3 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 16.7%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 27.0%

- Worked outside county of residence: 44.7%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.0%), carpooled (13.9%), walked to work (0.6%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.7%)

#4. Baker County

- Average Commute Time: 32.4 minutes

--- 4.5 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 13.6%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 21.7%

- Worked outside county of residence: 49.4%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.2%), carpooled (8.0%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.2%)

#3. Miami-Dade County

- Average Commute Time: 32.5 minutes

--- 4.6 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 13.5%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 10.3%

- Worked outside county of residence: 6.8%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (75.7%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (1.9%), public transportation (4.2%), worked from home (6.7%)

#2. Clay County

- Average Commute Time: 33.4 minutes

--- 5.5 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 13.0%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.3%

- Worked outside county of residence: 53.5%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.9%), carpooled (9.0%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (8.8%)

#1. Osceola County

- Average Commute Time: 34.3 minutes

--- 6.4 minutes longer than state average - Workers with 60+ minute commute: 13.0%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.0%

- Worked outside county of residence: 51.2%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (77.6%), carpooled (12.9%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (6.0%)