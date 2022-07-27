📽️Famous actors from Florida

Andrea Raffin // Shutterstock

Wesley Snipes

- Born: Orlando, Florida (7/31/1962)

- Known for:

--- Blade in "Blade" (1998)

--- Nino Brown in "New Jack City" (1991)

--- Simon Phoenix in "Demolition Man" (1993)

OMDb

Stephen Root

- Born: Sarasota, Florida (11/17/1951)

- Known for:

--- Milton in "Office Space" (1999)

--- Gordon in "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" (2004)

--- Bill Dauterive in "King of the Hill" (1997-2010)

OMDb

Skyler Gisondo

- Born: Palm Beach County, Florida (7/22/1996)

- Known for:

--- James Griswold in "Vacation" (2015)

--- Nick Daley in "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" (2014)

--- Howard Stacy in "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012)

Alberto E. Rodriguez // Getty Images

Josh Gad

- Born: Hollywood, Florida (2/23/1981)

- Known for:

--- Olaf in "Frozen" (2013)

--- LeFou in "Beauty and the Beast" (2017)

--- Miles in "21" (2008)

OMDb

RJ Cyler

- Born: Jacksonville, Florida (3/21/1995)

- Known for:

--- Earl in "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" (2015)

--- Billy (Blue Ranger) in "Power Rangers" (2017)

--- Jim Beckwourth in "The Harder They Fall" (2021)

OMDb

James Morosini

- Born: Tampa Bay, Florida (7/5/1990)

- Known for:

--- Franklin in "I Love My Dad" (2022)

--- R.J. in "American Horror Story" (2016-2017)

--- Dalton in "The Sex Lives of College Girls" (2021)

OMDb

Norman Reedus

- Born: Hollywood, Florida (1/6/1969)

- Known for:

--- Daryl Dixon in "The Walking Dead" (2010-2022)

--- Murphy MacManus in "The Boondock Saints" (1999)

--- Scud in "Blade II" (2002)

OMDb

Wilmer Valderrama

- Born: Miami, Florida (1/30/1980)

- Known for:

--- Fez in "That '70s Show" (1998-2006)

--- Dell Gordo in "Larry Crowne" (2011)

--- Nick Torres in "NCIS" (2016-2021)

OMDb

William H. Macy

- Born: Miami, Florida (3/13/1950)

- Known for:

--- Jerry Lundegaard in "Fargo" (1996)

--- Quiz Kid Donnie Smith in "Magnolia" (1999)

--- Frank Gallagher in "Shameless" (2011-2021)

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin // Getty Images

Noah Centineo

- Born: Miami, Florida (5/9/1996)

- Known for:

--- Peter in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" (2018)

--- Brooks Rattigan in "The Perfect Date" (2019)

--- Jamey in "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser" (2018)

OMDb

Austin Abrams

- Born: Sarasota, Florida (9/2/1996)

- Known for:

--- Ben in "Paper Towns" (2015)

--- Tommy Milner in "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" (2019)

--- Pete in "Gangster Squad" (2013)

OMDb

Andrew Leeds

- Born: Clearwater, Florida (9/24/1981)

- Known for:

--- Leo Cousineau in "Barry" (2019)

--- Jackson in "Veep" (2014)

--- David in "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (2020-2021)

OMDb

Allen Covert

- Born: West Palm Beach, Florida (10/13/1964)

- Known for:

--- Alex in "Grandma's Boy" (2006)

--- Ten Second Tom in "50 First Dates" (2004)

--- Sammy in "The Wedding Singer" (1998)

Russell Einhorn // Shutterstock

Shea Whigham

- Born: Tallahassee, Florida (1/5/1969)

- Known for:

--- Dewart in "Take Shelter" (2011)

--- Dennis Farell in "Splinter" (2008)

--- James Turner in "Death Note" (2017)

OMDb

Casper Van Dien

- Born: Milton, Florida (12/18/1968)

- Known for:

--- Johnny Rico in "Starship Troopers" (1997)

--- Amok in "Alita: Battle Angel" (2019)

--- Brom Van Brunt in "Sleepy Hollow" (1999)

OMDb

Chris Marquette

- Born: Stuart, Florida (10/3/1984)

- Known for:

--- Chris Lucado in "Barry" (2018)

--- Linus in "Fanboys" (2009)

--- Eli in "The Girl Next Door" (2004)

OMDb

Mel Rodriguez

- Born: Miami, Florida (6/12/1973)

- Known for:

--- Officer Martinez in "Little Miss Sunshine" (2006)

--- Officer Morales in "Panic Room" (2002)

--- Captain Gomez in "The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada" (2005)

Bettman // Getty Images

Sidney Poitier

- Born: Miami, Florida (2/20/1927)

- Known for:

--- Det. Virgil Tibbs in "In the Heat of the Night" (1967)

--- Homer Smith in "Lilies of the Field" (1963)

--- Noah Cullen in "The Defiant Ones" (1958)

OMDb

Josh Segarra

- Born: Orlando, Florida (6/3/1986)

- Known for:

--- Adrian Chase in "Arrow" (2016-2019)

--- Staten Island Oli in "Trainwreck" (2015)

--- Jason in "Overboard" (2018)

OMDb

Danny Pino

- Born: Miami, Florida (4/15/1974)

- Known for:

--- Scotty Valens in "Cold Case" (2003-2010)

--- Nick Amaro in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2011-2021)

--- Adam Scott in "Burn Notice" (2010)

OMDb

Blake Jenner

- Born: Miami, Florida (8/27/1992)

- Known for:

--- Darian in "The Edge of Seventeen" (2016)

--- Jake in "Everybody Wants Some!!" (2016)

--- Ryder Lynn in "Glee" (2012-2015)

Allen Berezovsky // Getty Images

Emjay Anthony

- Born: Clearwater Beach, Florida (6/1/2003)

- Known for:

--- Percy in "Chef" (2014)

--- Young Wolf in "The Jungle Book" (2016)

--- Dylan in "Bad Moms" (2016)

OMDb

Jonathan Jackson

- Born: Orlando, Florida (5/11/1982)

- Known for:

--- Jesse Tuck in "Tuck Everlasting" (2002)

--- James Phelps in "Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights" (2004)

--- Lucky Spencer in "General Hospital" (1993-2015)

OMDb

Troy Gentile

- Born: Boca Raton, Florida (10/27/1993)

- Known for:

--- Ryan in "Drillbit Taylor" (2008)

--- Young Stu in "Good Luck Chuck" (2007)

--- Barry Goldberg in "The Goldbergs" (2013-2022)

OMDb

Seth Gabel

- Born: Hollywood, Florida (10/3/1981)

- Known for:

--- Michele Besso in "Genius" (2017-2018)

--- Cotton Mather in "Salem" (2014-2017)

--- Jeffrey Dahmer in "American Horror Story" (2015-2016)

OMDb

Everett McGill

- Born: Miami Beach, Florida (10/21/1945)

- Known for:

--- Big Ed Hurley in "Twin Peaks" (2017)

--- Tom the John Deere Dealer in "The Straight Story" (1999)

--- Major Malcolm Powers in "Heartbreak Ridge" (1986)

OMDb

Jack Griffo

- Born: Orlando, Florida (12/11/1996)

- Known for:

--- Shawn Davis in "The 2nd" (2020)

--- Max Thunderman in "The Thundermans" (2013-2018)

--- Jack Carnegie in "Oh, Mighty Ocean!" (2021)

OMDb

Owen Teague

- Born: Tampa, Florida (12/8/1998)

- Known for:

--- Patrick Hockstetter in "It" (2017)

--- Dead Hocksstetter in "It Chapter Two" (2019)

--- Nolan Rayburn in "Bloodline" (2015-2017)

OMDb

Eric André

- Born: Boca Raton, Florida (4/4/1984)

- Known for:

--- Writer in "The Eric Andre Show" (2012-2020)

--- Azizi in "The Lion King" (2019)

--- Luci in "Disenchantment" (2018-2021)

OMDb

Derek Phillips

- Born: Miami, Florida (4/18/1976)

- Known for:

--- Billy Riggins in "Friday Night Lights" (2006-2011)

--- Bobby Bragan in "42" (2013)

--- Sergeant Bull Wheatley in "Them" (2021)

OMDb

Brandon Flynn

- Born: Miami, Florida (10/11/1993)

- Known for:

--- Justin Foley in "13 Reasons Why" (2017-2020)

--- Ryan Peters in "True Detective" (2019)

--- Max in "Looks That Kill" (2020)

OMDb

Patrick O'Neal

- Born: Ocala, Florida (9/26/1927)

- Died: 9/9/1994

- Known for:

--- Captain Adams in "Under Siege" (1992)

--- Dale Coba in "The Stepford Wives" (1975)

--- Commander Neal Owynn in "In Harm's Way" (1965)

OMDb

Neil Brown Jr.

- Born: Orlando, Florida (6/19/1980)

- Known for:

--- Ray Perry in "SEAL Team" (2017-2021)

--- Chad Kerr in "Insecure" (2016-2021)

--- DJ Yella in "Straight Outta Compton" (2015)

OMDb

Alberto Rosende

- Born: Miami, Florida (2/14/1993)

- Known for:

--- Simon Lewis in "Shadowhunters" (2016-2019)

--- Jordan Messina in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2016)

--- Blake Gallo in "Chicago P.D." (2019)

OMDb

Patrick Heusinger

- Born: Jacksonville, Florida (2/14/1981)

- Known for:

--- The Hunter in "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back" (2016)

--- Nick Durand in "Absentia" (2017-2020)

--- Patch in "Frances Ha" (2012)

OMDb

Enrique Murciano

- Born: Miami, Florida (7/9/1973)

- Known for:

--- Danny Taylor in "Without a Trace" (2002-2009)

--- Alejandro in "Speed 2: Cruise Control" (1997)

--- Ruiz in "Black Hawk Down" (2001)

OMDb

Pat Hingle

- Born: Miami, Florida (7/19/1924)

- Died: 1/3/2009

- Known for:

--- Horace the Bartender in "The Quick and the Dead" (1995)

--- Commissioner Gordon in "Batman" (1989)

--- Judge Fenton in "Hang 'Em High" (1968)

OMDb

Carter Jenkins

- Born: Tampa, Florida (9/4/1991)

- Known for:

--- Robert in "After We Fell" (2021)

--- Roy Bryant in "Women of the Movement" (2021-2022)

--- Rainer Devon in "Famous in Love" (2017-2018)

OMDb

Shawn Pyfrom

- Born: Tampa, Florida (8/16/1986)

- Known for:

--- Andrew Van De Kamp in "Desperate Housewives" (2004-2012)

--- Cory Kenner in "The Division" (2001-2003)

--- Shawn in "Pay It Forward" (2000)

OMDb

Ben Vereen

- Born: Dade County, Florida (10/10/1946)

- Known for:

--- O'Connor Flood in "All That Jazz" (1979)

--- Carl in "Top Five" (2014)

--- Archie Roche in "Grey's Anatomy" (2007)

OMDb

Greg Cipes

- Born: Coral Springs, Florida (1/4/1980)

- Known for:

--- Michelangelo in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (2012-2017)

--- Dwight in "Fast & Furious" (2009)

--- Beast Boy in "Teen Titans" (2003-2006)

OMDb

Henry Zebrowski

- Born: Florida (5/1/1984)

- Known for:

--- Alden Kupferberg ('Sea Otter') in "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013)

--- Barabbas in "The Characters" (2016)

--- Actor in "Murderfist" (2017)

OMDb

Matt Gerald

- Born: Miami, Florida (not available)

- Known for:

--- Melvin Potter in "Daredevil" (2015-2018)

--- Corporal Lyle Wainfleet in "Avatar" (2009)

--- Ray Speltzer in "Dexter" (2012)

OMDb

Scott 'Carrot Top' Thompson

- Born: Cocoa Beach, Florida (2/25/1965)

- Known for:

--- Edison in "Chairman of the Board" (1997)

--- Sylvester in "Dennis the Menace Strikes Again!" (1998)

--- Producer in "Savannah"