Sonny’s BBQ opens new location with drive-thru in Ocoee

Store located at 11080 W. Colonial Drive

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

(Credit: Sonny's BBQ)

OCOEE, Fla. – Florida-based barbecue chain Sonny’s BBQ just opened a new location in Central Florida featuring a drive-thru for customers.

The Ocoee location, 11080 W. Colonial Drive, opened for business on Aug. 25, though it plans to host its grand opening celebration on Sept. 20, according to a Facebook post.

The franchise was opened by iServ Management Group, LLC, which bills itself as the largest franchisee of Sonny’s BBQ.

The chain, which started in Gainesville in 1968, now has nearly two dozen locations around Central Florida.

The menu includes all the typical trimmings of southern barbecue — like brisket, pulled pork, barbecued beans, cole slaw and fried okra — along with some less traditional fare, such as salads, loaded tater tots and barbecue egg rolls.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

