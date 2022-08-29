‘Little margin for error:’ NASA faces pressure over Artemis mission

NASA on Monday was forced to scrub the launch of the Artemis I mission, a consequential and long overdue test flight.

The Space Launch System, or SLS, was ready to take off from Kennedy Space Center in what would have been the first major step for the space agency’s Artemis program that aims to one day return astronauts to the moon. Engine issues prevented the launch, however, and as of Monday, the next possible launch attempt would be Friday.

Ken Kremer, of Space UpClose, joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” this past Sunday to preview the mission and the pressure NASA faces to make sure everything goes smoothly. Kremer is a research chemist, space/science journalist, photographer, speaker the and founder/managing editor of Space UpClose website reporting up close on all things related to NASA and Space Exploration.

“They’re absolutely feeling the pressure and it has to go well,” Kremer said. “There’s very little margin for error. Just about everything has to go well.”

Hundreds of thousands of tourists flocked to the Space Coast to witness the historic liftoff only to find out the launch was scrubbed just minutes into a two-hour window.

Kremer said when it does go up, he expects it to be similar to a space shuttle launch.

“The SLS is the most powerful rocket in the world,” Kremer said. “It’s about 15-20% more powerful than Apollo and the space shuttle, so it’s that class of vehicle. That class is like four times the Falcon 9.”

Atop of the SLS will be an unpiloted crew capsule that will embark on a 42-day voyage around the moon, testing numerous features before astronauts climb aboard.

