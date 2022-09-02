News 6 offers team coverage of NASA’s historic Artemis I mission

The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 on Saturday will offer team coverage, both online and on air, as NASA attempts to launch its massive new moon rocket from Florida’s Space Coast.

The two-hour launch window for the 322-foot Space Launch System rocket opens at 2:17 p.m.

[TRENDING: When can we expect fall to return to Florida? | Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Atop the rocket is a crew capsule with three test dummies that will fly around the moon and back over the course of six weeks -- NASA’s first such attempt since the Apollo program 50 years ago. NASA wants to wring out the spacecraft before strapping in astronauts on the next planned flight in two years. Astronauts last walked on the moon in 1972.

Ahead of the uncrewed launch of the Artemis I mission, News 6 will provide an uninterrupted 30-minute Artemis-only newscast on ClickOrlando.com and News 6+ via Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and more. The digital-only newscast will be atop this story at noon Saturday.

Starting at noon, News 6 will have crews, including News 6 anchor/space reporter Erik von Ancken at KSC, along the Space Coast to provide robust coverage of the $4.1 billion test flight.

Ad

Also starting at noon, ClickOrlando will offer exclusive Choose Your View coverage, featuring 11 cameras.

Then, at 2 p.m., News 6 will have complete coverage on TV and ClickOrlando.com.

An estimated 400,000 people are expected to travel to the Space Coast to watch the launch.

Here’s the traffic plan for area roadways.