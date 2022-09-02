Here’s the traffic plan for Artemis I launch during holiday weekend on Florida Space Coast

The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B after yesterdays scrub for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The next launch opportunity is scheduled for Friday. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – As NASA prepares to launch its mega moon rocket Saturday afternoon, Brevard County officials are preparing for hundreds of thousands of people heading to the coast for the historic launch and holiday weekend.

This marks NASA’s second attempt to launch the Space Launch System rocket for the Artemis I mission. The Artemis I mission is part of NASA’s goal to bring astronauts back to the moon.

The two-hour launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. at Kennedy Space Center.

Brevard County communications director Don Walker said managing Monday’s rush to the coast went better than expected, but Saturday will be even more of a challenge due to the Labor Day holiday.

“You could be seeing no less than 400,000 people or more,” Walker said.

Access to Port Canaveral

Port officials said Jetty Park will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday and will be open until it reaches capacity. There will be five parking areas available for visitors hoping to see the launch.

The port said these parking lots will be open until they reach capacity. Notices on whether parking capacity has been reached will be shared on electronic signs on State Road 528 and A1A, port officials said.

Port Canaveral parking overview. (Port Canaveral)

After the launch window

The Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization issued a traffic advisory map for post-launch.

Space Coast traffic plan (Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization)

If the rocket launches Saturday afternoon, the Orion spacecraft it carries will go on a 37-day mission with splashdown on Oct. 11.

The first attempt was scrubbed on Monday after an engine issue that needed to be resolved, however, mission managers said they believe there was a bad sensor.

“There’s no guarantee that we’re going to get off on Saturday, but we’re going to try,” Artemis I Mission Manager Mike Sarafin said.

The weather is forecasted to be an improved 60% go for launch on Saturday, according to Space Launch Delta 45, with concerns about cumulus clouds and the electrical field.

