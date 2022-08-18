Spacesuit power problem ends Russian spacewalk early; SpaceX cargo capsule undocking delayed

A SpaceX Cargo Dragon capsule is set to undock from the International Space Station on Thursday afternoon, the day after a Russian cosmonaut's spacewalk ended early as his spacesuit began to have voltage fluctuations. NASA has said in multiple statements that the two cosmonauts spacewalking Wednesday were never in any danger.

All things considered, it’s been an interesting week so far at the International Space Station.

NASA reported on Wednesday in a series of updates on its blog that two Russian cosmonauts ended a spacewalk more than two hours early due to a battery power issue with one of their spacesuits.

Expedition 67 Commander Oleg Artemyev and Flight Engineer Denis Matveev performed the extravehicular activity (EVA) to work on the European Robotic Arm (ERA), which launched in 2021 and serves as Russia’s contemporary to the Canadian and Japanese robotic arms elsewhere on the ISS. Artemyev and Matveev were to install new cameras on the arm, relocate an external control panel for it, remove launch restraints near the arm’s “hands” and test its rigidity during a 6-and-a-half hour long excursion, NASA said.

The spacewalk was concluded after four hours and one minute, however. NASA reported Artemyev’s Orlan spacesuit began to show abnormal battery power readings about two hours and 17 minutes into the EVA, at which point he was commanded by Russian flight controllers to return to the Poisk airlock and connect to the station’s power supply.

Cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev safely concluded their spacewalk at 1:54pm ET today after Artemyev's spacesuit displayed abnormal battery readings. More: https://t.co/M90zS7JZzD pic.twitter.com/MAolxUX7mO — International Space Station (@Space_Station) August 17, 2022

Matveev stayed out a bit longer to complete some final clean-up activities before making it back to the airlock himself, NASA said. The cosmonauts were able to complete the installation of two cameras on the ERA before Artemyev’s spacesuit showed the abnormal readings.

NASA has said in multiple statements that Artemyev and Mateev were “never in any danger” as they wrapped up the EVA.

Meantime, on Thursday, a SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule was set to undock and depart from the ISS. The undocking was delayed until Friday at 11:05 EDT due to weather conditions at the splashdown site off the Florida coast.

.@NASA and @SpaceX managers have postponed the #Dragon cargo craft's undocking to 11:05 am ET on Friday due to weather conditions at the splashdown site. https://t.co/KgS9jaxQdD — International Space Station (@Space_Station) August 18, 2022

The capsule arrived at the ISS July 16 and is now laden with more than 4,000 pounds of supplies and science experiments.

