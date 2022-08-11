Russia appears to backtrack from leaving International Space Station

Russia appears to be backtracking weeks after saying the country would pull out of its partnership with NASA for the International Space Station.

Last month, Russian leaders implied the country would leave the space station after 2024, after tensions rose over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, the Russian Space Agency said on Wednesday there may have been a miscommunication and relations with the U.S. space program remain positive.

Meantime, the federal government is canceling a grant for SpaceX worth more than $850 million. The funds were meant to provide high-speed internet access to rural areas.

The Federal Communications Commission said SpaceX’s Starlink service isn’t delivering what was promised and likely won’t meet the program’s requirements. The company is working to eventually send thousands of Starlink satellites into orbit.

