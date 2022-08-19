WATCH LIVE at 3:21 p.m.: SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites into orbit

FILE - a SpaceX logo is displayed on a building on May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. SpaceX, the rocket ship company run by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has fired several employees involved in an open letter that blasted the colorful billionaire for his behavior, according to media reports Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX on Friday will attempt to launch another Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The mission seeks to deploy 53 more Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit. SpaceX will plan for an instantaneous launch window at 3:21 p.m.

Favorable weather conditions for the launch were forecast at the time of this report to be 50%, increasing to 70% in the event of a one-day delay, according to the 45th Weather Squadron. Should the launch be scrubbed or delayed Friday, a backup opportunity will present itself Saturday at 2:59 p.m., according to SpaceX.

The company said the first-stage booster to be used in Friday’s mission, B1062, has previously flown Ax-1, Inspiration4 and three Starlink hauls among its other missions.

