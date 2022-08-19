WATCH LIVE at 3:21 p.m.: SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites into orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX on Friday will attempt to launch another Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The mission seeks to deploy 53 more Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit. SpaceX will plan for an instantaneous launch window at 3:21 p.m.
Favorable weather conditions for the launch were forecast at the time of this report to be 50%, increasing to 70% in the event of a one-day delay, according to the 45th Weather Squadron. Should the launch be scrubbed or delayed Friday, a backup opportunity will present itself Saturday at 2:59 p.m., according to SpaceX.
The company said the first-stage booster to be used in Friday’s mission, B1062, has previously flown Ax-1, Inspiration4 and three Starlink hauls among its other missions.
News 6 will stream the launch live at the top of this story when coverage begins.
