SpaceX plans late-night Starlink launch Saturday

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Space fans will get to see a nighttime rocket launch this weekend from Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday night for its ongoing Starlink project.

The launch time is expected to be around 9:52 p.m. from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, according to the 45th Weather Squadron.

Starlink is a constellation of satellites that are meant to provide internet services to people in underserved areas of the world.

Thousands of Starlink satellites are needed for the system.

Weather is not looking great for the launch, though. Forecasters only give it a 40% chance of having good weather for liftoff Saturday, with concerns about cumulus and anvil clouds, along with slow-moving thunderstorms.

If the launch happens it will occur less than 48 hours before the targeted first launch of the Artemis I mission to the Moon, also at Kennedy Space Center. That launch is expected to happen Monday, with a two-hour launch window opening at 8:33 a.m.

Whenever the launches happen, News 6 will stream it live.