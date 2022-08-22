Here’s what to expect in the hours leading up to Artemis I launch off Florida’s Space Coast

Crews are targeting as early as 9 p.m. Tuesday to start the rollout of the Space Launch Systems rocket with the Orion spacecraft on top.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA is preparing to send its Space Launch System rocket as part of its Artemis I mission from the Kennedy Space Center next Monday.

Artemis I — the first launch in this mission — will be an uncrewed flight to orbit the moon with three mannequins on board, including one named “Commander Moonequin Campos.”

Monday’s launch will test the spacecraft systems, including the heat shield, which can not be properly tested on Earth. The Artemis program is the long-awaited NASA program to take Americans back to the moon and beyond, possibly to Mars.

If successful, the next mission — Artemis II — will take two astronauts to the moon’s orbit in two years. NASA said Artemis III will see the first woman land on the moon as early as 2025.

The Space Launch System rocket with an Orion spacecraft on top for NASA’s Artemis I mission stands at 322 feet tall and with two heavy rocket boosters, it weighs in at 18 million pounds.

Here is what will take place leading up to launch time on Monday, Aug. 29, at 8:33 a.m.

46 hours, 40 minutes and counting

The launch team arrives on their stations and the countdown begins

Fill the water tank for the sound suppression system

Liquid Oxygen (LO2)/Liquid Hydrogen (LH2) System preparations for vehicle loading

The Orion spacecraft is powered up if not already powered at Call to Stations (CTS)

The interim cryogenic propulsion stage (ICPS) is powered up

The core stage is powered up

Final preparations of the four RS-25 engines

32 hours and counting

Core stage composite overwrapped pressure vessel (COPV) pressurization to flight pressure

Charge Orion flight batteries to 100%

Charge core stage flight batteries

The ICPS is powered up for launch

15 hours and counting

All non-essential personnel leave Launch Complex 39B

Ground Launch Sequencer (GLS) activation

Air-to-gaseous nitrogen (GN2) changeover for vehicle cavity inerting

9 hours, 40 minutes and counting

Built-in countdown hold begins

Launch team conducts a weather and tanking briefing

Launch team decides if they are “go” or “no-go” to begin tanking the rocket

Core Stage LO2 transfer line chilldown

8 hours and counting

Core stage LO2 main propulsion system (MPS) chilldown

Core stage LO2 slow fill

Core Stage LO2 fast fill

Core Stage LH2 chilldown

Core Stage LH2 slow fill start

Core Stage LH2 fast fill

Core Stage LH2 topping

5 hours and counting

Core Stage LH2 replenish

ICPS LH2 ground support equipment (GSE) and tank chilldown

ICPS LH2 fast fill start

Orion communications system activated (RF to Mission Control)

Core stage LO2 topping

Core Stage LO2 replenish

ICPS L02 MPS chilldown

ICPS L02 fast fill

ICPS LH2 validation and leak test

ICPS LH2 tank topping start

3 hours and counting

ICPS/Space Launch System (SLS) telemetry data verified with Mission Control and SLS Engineering Support Center

ICPS LO2 validation and leak test

ICPS LH2 replenish

ICPS LO2 topping

ICPS LO2 replenish

50 minutes and counting

Final NASA Test Director briefing is held

40 minutes and holding

Built-in 30-minute countdown hold begins

15 minutes and holding

The launch director polls the team to ensure they are “go” for launch

10 minutes and counting

Ground Launch Sequencer (GLS) initiates terminal count

Orion ascent pyros are armed

Orion set to internal power

Core Stage LH2 terminate replenish

Core Stage auxiliary power unit starts

Core stage L02 terminate replenish

ICPS LO2 terminate replenish

ICPS switches to internal battery power

Core stage switches to internal power

ICPS enters terminal countdown mode

ICPS LH2 terminate replenish

GLS sends “Go for automated launch sequencer” command

Core stage flight computer to automated launching sequencer

Hydrogen burn off igniters initiated

GLS sends the command for core stage engine start

RS-25 engines startup

T-0

Booster ignition, umbilical separation, and liftoff

