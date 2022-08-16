Titusville gets ready for heavy traffic ahead of Artemis launch day

First potential launch date for Artemis I is Aug. 29.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – NASA’s first attempt to launch the Artemis I mission will take place in less than two weeks and Titusville police provided a traffic advisory for people planning to travel in the area.

Crews are targeting Monday, Aug. 29 at 8:33 a.m. for the launch from Kennedy Space Center and police are expecting heavy traffic around that time.

[TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation? | Brightline announces traffic advisories from Orlando to West Palm Beach | Central Florida boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Police released a traffic exit plan Tuesday to help people leave Titusville after the launch.

All motorists north of Harrison Street will be routed northbound out of the city to State Road 46. Vehicles south of Harrison will be routed southbound to Cheney Highway. This includes any motorists along U.S. 1 (North Washington Avenue). Those drivers will then be able to travel west on S.R. 46 or Cheney Highway.

Titusville police said the Max Brewer Bridge, an area that’s a popular launch viewing spot, will be closed for an hour after the launch for pedestrian traffic.

Anyone leaving the bridge or on Garden Street will be routed west out of the city.

Titusville police released three maps to help drivers navigate traffic, which you can see on the Titusville website.

Titusville map #1 (Titusville Police Department)

Titusville map #2 (Titusville Police Department)

Titusville map #3 (Titusville Police Department)

NASA has three possible launch dates for this first mission for the Artemis program:

Ad

Aug. 29: Two-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m., 42-day mission with an Oct. 10 splashdown

Sept. 2: Two-hour launch window opens at 12:48 p.m., 39-day mission with an Oct. 11 splashdown

Sept. 5: One-and-a-half-hour launch window opens at 5:12 p.m., 42-day mission with an Oct. 17 splashdown

When the launch happens, News 6 will stream it live.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: