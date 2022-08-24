Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election night

Gov. Ron DeSantis backed a group of 30 school board candidates prior to Tuesday’s election primaries. With nearly all precincts reporting their votes in these races as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, at least 19 of those candidates seem likely to win.
With school board races, in any race with three or more candidates, a candidate must get 50% of the vote plus one vote in order to win the race outright. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters advance to a runoff in November.
[TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Everything you need to know for Florida primary day | Video of man stabbing shark in head in New Smyrna stuns some. Here’s why it’s legal in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Below is a list of DeSantis’ chosen school board candidates and whether they’re predicted to win based on reported precinct numbers Tuesday evening.
Alachua County
- District 2 — Mildred Russell — LOST (40%)
Brevard County
- District 1 — Megan Wright — WIN (61%)
Clay County
- District 1 — Erin Skipper — WIN (55%)
Duval County
- District 2 — April Carney — WIN (53%)
- District 6 — Charlotte Joyce — WIN (59%)
Flagler County
- District 1 — Jill Woolbright — LOST (48%)
- District 4 — Christy Chong — WIN (55%)
Hendry County
- District 4 — Stephanie Busin — RUNOFF (48%)
Hillsborough County
- District 2 — Stacy Hahn — WIN (63%)
- District 4 — Patricia Rendon — WIN (53%)
- District 6 — Alysha Legge — RUNOFF (37%)
Indian River County
- District 2 — Jacqueline Rosario — RUNOFF (46%)
Lee County
- District 1 — Sam Fisher — RUNOFF (43%)
- District 5 — Armor Persons — WIN (55%)
Manatee County
- District 2 — Cindy Spray — RUNOFF (39%)
- District 4 — Chad Choate — WIN (55%)
- District 5 — Richard Tatem — WIN (50%)
Martin County
- District 3 — Jennifer Russell — WIN (56%)
Miami-Dade County
- District 4 — Roberto Alonso — WIN (57%)
- District 8 — Monica Colucci — WIN (53%)
Monroe County
- District 1 — Darren Horan — WIN (58%)
- District 5 — Alexandria Suarez — LOST (46%)
Pasco County
- District 1 — Al Hernandez — RUNOFF (44%)
Polk County
- District 3 — Rick Nolte — WIN (51%)
Putnam County
- District 5 — Phil Leary — WIN (60%)
Sarasota County
- District 1 — Bridget Ziegler — WIN (56%)
- District 4 — Robyn Marinelli — WIN (52%)
- District 5 — Timothy Enos — WIN (52%)
Volusia County
- District 1 — Jamie Haynes — RUNOFF (44%)
- District 5 — Fred Lowry — LOSE (49%)
For a full list of school board candidate races across Central Florida, visit our election primaries results page here.