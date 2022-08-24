Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election night

The 'DeSantis Factor:' will it matter in school board races

Gov. Ron DeSantis backed a group of 30 school board candidates prior to Tuesday’s election primaries. With nearly all precincts reporting their votes in these races as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, at least 19 of those candidates seem likely to win.

With school board races, in any race with three or more candidates, a candidate must get 50% of the vote plus one vote in order to win the race outright. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters advance to a runoff in November.

Below is a list of DeSantis’ chosen school board candidates and whether they’re predicted to win based on reported precinct numbers Tuesday evening.

Alachua County

District 2 — Mildred Russell — LOST (40%)

Brevard County

District 1 — Megan Wright — WIN (61%)

Clay County

District 1 — Erin Skipper — WIN (55%)

Duval County

District 2 — April Carney — WIN (53%)

District 6 — Charlotte Joyce — WIN (59%)

Flagler County

District 1 — Jill Woolbright — LOST (48%)

District 4 — Christy Chong — WIN (55%)

Hendry County

District 4 — Stephanie Busin — RUNOFF (48%)

Hillsborough County

District 2 — Stacy Hahn — WIN (63%)

District 4 — Patricia Rendon — WIN (53%)

District 6 — Alysha Legge — RUNOFF (37%)

Indian River County

District 2 — Jacqueline Rosario — RUNOFF (46%)

Lee County

District 1 — Sam Fisher — RUNOFF (43%)

District 5 — Armor Persons — WIN (55%)

Manatee County

District 2 — Cindy Spray — RUNOFF (39%)

District 4 — Chad Choate — WIN (55%)

District 5 — Richard Tatem — WIN (50%)

Martin County

District 3 — Jennifer Russell — WIN (56%)

Miami-Dade County

District 4 — Roberto Alonso — WIN (57%)

District 8 — Monica Colucci — WIN (53%)

Monroe County

District 1 — Darren Horan — WIN (58%)

District 5 — Alexandria Suarez — LOST (46%)

Pasco County

District 1 — Al Hernandez — RUNOFF (44%)

Polk County

District 3 — Rick Nolte — WIN (51%)

Putnam County

District 5 — Phil Leary — WIN (60%)

Sarasota County

District 1 — Bridget Ziegler — WIN (56%)

District 4 — Robyn Marinelli — WIN (52%)

District 5 — Timothy Enos — WIN (52%)

Volusia County

District 1 — Jamie Haynes — RUNOFF (44%)

District 5 — Fred Lowry — LOSE (49%)

For a full list of school board candidate races across Central Florida, visit our election primaries results page here.