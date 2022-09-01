Ask Trooper Steve: Can schools restrict students parking on campus?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked Thursday, “Can schools restrict students’ ability to park on campus?”

He said because it is not a right for anyone, including a student, to drive and park on school grounds, the district has every right to restrict parking.

While he said students driving to campus can make their lives, as well as their parents’ lives more convenient, there are a good amount of rules that go along with this privilege.

“All 67 school districts within the state have a job to ensure the flow of students on and off a campus are safe and logical,” Trooper Steve said. “What do I mean by saying all of this? I mean that a school district can (establish) a set of strict rules in which students would be required to follow if they wanted to park on a school campus. The campus is not a public parking lot and is property of the school district.”

Trooper Steve said because driving on a school campus isn’t a constitutional right, the district can easily revoke that right “when a student has failed to follow a set of rules” or if it aligns with “some type of disciplinary action.”

