Ask Trooper Steve: Can schools restrict students parking on campus?

News 6 traffic expert answers viewer questions

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked Thursday, “Can schools restrict students’ ability to park on campus?”

He said because it is not a right for anyone, including a student, to drive and park on school grounds, the district has every right to restrict parking.

While he said students driving to campus can make their lives, as well as their parents’ lives more convenient, there are a good amount of rules that go along with this privilege.

“All 67 school districts within the state have a job to ensure the flow of students on and off a campus are safe and logical,” Trooper Steve said. “What do I mean by saying all of this? I mean that a school district can (establish) a set of strict rules in which students would be required to follow if they wanted to park on a school campus. The campus is not a public parking lot and is property of the school district.”

Trooper Steve said because driving on a school campus isn’t a constitutional right, the district can easily revoke that right “when a student has failed to follow a set of rules” or if it aligns with “some type of disciplinary action.”

About the Authors:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

