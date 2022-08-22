95º

Ask Trooper Steve: Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?”

Trooper Steve said when it comes to a police department or any other type of enforcement agency, Florida does not differentiate jurisdiction based on the type of road.

“There are portions of large highways or limited access roadways throughout our area here in Central Florida that you would commonly see city police departments on. For example, State Road 408 runs a great distance of Orange County. A large portion of this highway is governed and enforced by the City of Orlando. A smaller example would be I-4 and Maitland Boulevard. Although a very small distance the city of Maitland does have jurisdiction on I-4,” he said.

He said there are many active “mutual aid” agreements throughout the area that gives many agencies jurisdiction throughout the area.

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

