Ask Trooper Steve: Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?”

[TRENDING: VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach | Wet week on tap as strong storms expected | Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Trooper Steve said when it comes to a police department or any other type of enforcement agency, Florida does not differentiate jurisdiction based on the type of road.

“There are portions of large highways or limited access roadways throughout our area here in Central Florida that you would commonly see city police departments on. For example, State Road 408 runs a great distance of Orange County. A large portion of this highway is governed and enforced by the City of Orlando. A smaller example would be I-4 and Maitland Boulevard. Although a very small distance the city of Maitland does have jurisdiction on I-4,” he said.

He said there are many active “mutual aid” agreements throughout the area that gives many agencies jurisdiction throughout the area.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: