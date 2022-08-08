86º

Ask Trooper Steve: How much does a driver’s license cost in Florida?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions.

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve answered on Monday, “How much does it cost for a driver’s license in Florida?”

He said if you’re new to Florida, the initial application for a driver’s license will be made in-person.

“It will cost you $48 for your Class-E or learner’s license. A Commercial license is $75 and then if you add endorsements, they are $7 each. An endorsement would be something like a heavy equipment or motorcycle certification,” Trooper Steve said.

If you get your driver’s license through a tax collector’s office, he said there is a $6.25 service fee that will be added.

There are other fees you could be paying when you get a driver’s license. Click here to view them.

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

