Ask Trooper Steve: How much does a driver’s license cost in Florida?

Trooper Steve answered on Monday, “How much does it cost for a driver’s license in Florida?”

He said if you’re new to Florida, the initial application for a driver’s license will be made in-person.

“It will cost you $48 for your Class-E or learner’s license. A Commercial license is $75 and then if you add endorsements, they are $7 each. An endorsement would be something like a heavy equipment or motorcycle certification,” Trooper Steve said.

If you get your driver’s license through a tax collector’s office, he said there is a $6.25 service fee that will be added.

There are other fees you could be paying when you get a driver’s license. Click here to view them.