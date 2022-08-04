83º

LIVE

Traffic

Why do I still need a hard copy of my car registration and insurance?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Ask Trooper Steve, Trooper Steve, Traffic, Florida
Trooper Steve answers viewer questions.

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Why do you need a hard copy of your registration and insurance when your tag provides that information on the police computer?”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“Because the law says so,” Trooper Steve said. “Obviously I’m just joking a little bit, so let me explain this. Florida traffic laws do require a driver of a vehicle to have their vehicle registration and insurance in the car.”

According to Trooper Steve, your vehicle’s insurance card can be displayed electronically under Florida law, but only as long as that electronic display looks like the insurance card.

“Vehicle registration, however, is still required to be showed in a physical form,” he said.

[ASK TROOPER STEVE: Send question to Trooper Steve]

Simply put, while law enforcement computers can provide this information, technology doesn’t always work. That’s why the hard copy is required.

“I predict in the coming years this could change,” he said. “Until then, keep a simple envelope in your glove box with the proper information and you’ll have nothing to worry about.”

[VIDEO BELOW: Previous ‘Ask Trooper Steve’ question asks about how to check the status of a driver’s license]

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email