Why do I still need a hard copy of my car registration and insurance?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Why do you need a hard copy of your registration and insurance when your tag provides that information on the police computer?”

“Because the law says so,” Trooper Steve said. “Obviously I’m just joking a little bit, so let me explain this. Florida traffic laws do require a driver of a vehicle to have their vehicle registration and insurance in the car.”

According to Trooper Steve, your vehicle’s insurance card can be displayed electronically under Florida law, but only as long as that electronic display looks like the insurance card.

“Vehicle registration, however, is still required to be showed in a physical form,” he said.

Simply put, while law enforcement computers can provide this information, technology doesn’t always work. That’s why the hard copy is required.

“I predict in the coming years this could change,” he said. “Until then, keep a simple envelope in your glove box with the proper information and you’ll have nothing to worry about.”

