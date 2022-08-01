How can I check the status of my driver’s license?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Monday addressed the question, “I am just outside my 30-day timeframe for paying my traffic ticket. How can I check to see if my license is suspended?”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“If you are already outside the window and are just now deciding to check on your driver’s license, chances are likely that it’s already suspended,” Trooper Steve said. “The 30-day window of compliance was likely explained to you when you were issued your traffic citation, but if it wasn’t it is also clearly printed on the ticket.”

Ad

Traffic tickets that are not taken care of within the allotted 30 days result in a temporary suspension of a driver’s license.

[ASK TROOPER STEVE: Send question to Trooper Steve]

“Allowing your license to be suspended not only creates a mark on your driver’s history but will come with other monetary fines in order to reinstate the license,” Trooper Steve said. “If you visit services.flhsmv.gov/dlcheck/, you can type your Florida driver’s license number into the box provided and they will inform you of your status. It will also tell you of any pending suspension that may be approaching.”

[VIDEO BELOW: Previous Ask Trooper Steve question asks about driving barefoot in Florida]