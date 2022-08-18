91º

Ask Trooper Steve: What causes a Florida driver to get hit with an ‘aggressive driving’ citation?

Violation could cause your insurance costs to rise

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions.

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “If someone is following too closely can they get a ticket for aggressive driving?”

Montiero said the driver would definitely get a ticket for following too closely “which is itself a violation.” However, certain conditions need to be met for a driver to get hit with “aggressive driving.”

“Aggressive driving takes place anytime two or more moving violations occur within the same timeframe,” Montiero said. “For example, if an individual is traveling at a high rate of speed, failing to signal, cutting other cars off and following too closely then aggressive driving would fit here.”

He added that “aggressive driving” is “not the violation you want on your driving record.”

“This violation does increase the number of points that are placed onto your driver’s license and chances are high that could increase your vehicle’s insurance,” Montiero said.

You can read the aggressive driving statute here.

About the Authors:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

Steven Montiero, better known as "Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

