Ask Trooper Steve: What causes a Florida driver to get hit with an ‘aggressive driving’ citation?

Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “If someone is following too closely can they get a ticket for aggressive driving?”

Montiero said the driver would definitely get a ticket for following too closely “which is itself a violation.” However, certain conditions need to be met for a driver to get hit with “aggressive driving.”

“Aggressive driving takes place anytime two or more moving violations occur within the same timeframe,” Montiero said. “For example, if an individual is traveling at a high rate of speed, failing to signal, cutting other cars off and following too closely then aggressive driving would fit here.”

He added that “aggressive driving” is “not the violation you want on your driving record.”

“This violation does increase the number of points that are placed onto your driver’s license and chances are high that could increase your vehicle’s insurance,” Montiero said.

You can read the aggressive driving statute here.

