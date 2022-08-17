What The Honk: A mess waiting to happen

This is a mess waiting to happen. If the top of this van is loaded like this, I can only imagine what the inside of the van looks like. I would recommend making more than one trip next time.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Honks are becoming such a thing that you guys even tell me about them when you see me in person.

I feel we may need to start some What The Honk merch!

Do we make a Beverly Hillbillies joke here, or should we just focus on dodging the stuff that might fall off of this Grand Caravan? (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Our web team sees it all, from what we show on TV to everything in the virtual world. Now we can include honks on their list of finds.

Our web manager Daniel sent me this one and I totally understand why. This is a mess waiting to happen. If the top of this van is loaded like this, I can only imagine what the inside of the van looks like. I would recommend making more than one trip next time.

We didn't really have to make an effort to obscure the tag here, you can't see it anyway. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

As a law enforcement officer, I can appreciate those who are not and their public display of support for what we do on a daily basis. But this is something that drives me bananas.

STOP PUTTING STICKERS ON YOUR LICENSE PLATE.

I don’t care if it’s an agency sticker, a thin blue line or something like this. Don’t put it on your license plate. Support or not, this is illegal and blocks your tag. Makes us look bad when you do stuff like this.

At what point does Safelite just go rouge and send agents to your home who force you to replace your windshield? Perhaps now. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I am so done. Look at this right here. Why? Just why?

This is something you see and wonder if it’s a joke. I understand this vehicle may be going through some cosmetic things, but this is not allowed on the road. You are looking through a 5 inch by 5 inch square with no protection and no visibility outside of that. This is real, y’all.

I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.