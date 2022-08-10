What The Honk: That Escalade-ed quickly

Mechanical issues can occur without notice and we have to deal with them accordingly, but something tells me this didn’t just happen. This Escalade is struggling a little bit with a piece of its paneling hanging on by a wire. The issue is twofold. One would be the obvious obstructed license plate, the other would be the issue if this paneling fell off.

ORLANDO, Fla. – What is one thing that we have said more than “Getting Results” today? That would be “Back to School.”

Now with that, I expect some really good honks for next week…

Hang in there! (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Mechanical issues can occur without notice and we have to deal with them accordingly, but something tells me this didn’t just happen. This Escalade is struggling a little bit with a piece of its paneling hanging on by a wire.

The issue is twofold. One would be the obvious obstructed license plate, the other would be the issue if this paneling fell off.

Not legal, not safe, perhaps even non-refundable with that water damage to the box. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Hazard lights, rain, car door open and some large purchase sticking out the side — definitely the right description for something you’ll see here on “What The Honk.”

I am not surprised anymore, but this has got to stop. Not legal, not safe and I don’t think the return policy would cover any damages to your purchase after this picture airs on TV.

You can bring a driver to a backup camera, but you can't make them use it. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Did you know that even if you have the proper decaling, you can still park wrong? Allow me to show you.

This SUV is about 5 feet from getting it right. Like, you went out of your way to back in the car. I know it has a backup camera and yet, when you got out of the car, you thought this was OK. Again, this area right here is for mobility assistance, not for your car.

I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.