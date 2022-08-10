What The Honk: That Escalade-ed quickly

ORLANDO, Fla. – What is one thing that we have said more than “Getting Results” today? That would be “Back to School.”
Now with that, I expect some really good honks for next week…
Mechanical issues can occur without notice and we have to deal with them accordingly, but something tells me this didn’t just happen. This Escalade is struggling a little bit with a piece of its paneling hanging on by a wire.
The issue is twofold. One would be the obvious obstructed license plate, the other would be the issue if this paneling fell off.
Hazard lights, rain, car door open and some large purchase sticking out the side — definitely the right description for something you’ll see here on “What The Honk.”
I am not surprised anymore, but this has got to stop. Not legal, not safe and I don’t think the return policy would cover any damages to your purchase after this picture airs on TV.
Did you know that even if you have the proper decaling, you can still park wrong? Allow me to show you.
This SUV is about 5 feet from getting it right. Like, you went out of your way to back in the car. I know it has a backup camera and yet, when you got out of the car, you thought this was OK. Again, this area right here is for mobility assistance, not for your car.
I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.