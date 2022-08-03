What The Honk: Back to (driving) school

Summer break is about done and back to school is right around the corner. If you’re a student and watching today, please learn from these adults and do better than they are.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer break is about done and back to school is right around the corner.

If you’re a student, please learn from these adults and do better than they are.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

You're going to park like this at the College Park Publix, of all places?! (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

College Park has a high viewership when it comes to News 6 fans, but does that stop the honks there? Apparently not.

Who did this? I really hope you had some kind of crazy situation in order to explain why you thought it was OK to leave your car like this. I am grateful you picked the farthest parking space, but that doesn’t excuse the reason you needed two spots.

"Stealership" jokes aside, this dealership let a driver off the lot without a Florida license plate. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Attention, all local car dealerships. Whether large or small, I am talking to you.

I don’t care how little or far you’re driving, if you are removing a vehicle from your lot and sending it onto a public roadway, you are required to have a Florida license plate. Some will say “But it’s a dealer,” and I will say “That’s why they have dealer tags.”

Ad

Stop with the excuses and put the tag on the car. Nowhere is it legal to drive with an advertising tag on the car, nowhere.

By the looks of it, this driver may have just been rear-ended and needed a quick fix, but you've got to make sure your tail lights and license plate are visible. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I have heard of people using duct tape in order to fix things, heck I’ve used it plenty of times, but I have never seen someone plastic wrap their car in order to keep things contained. Yet, here we are.

My issue with this is the covering of the rear lights and license plate. I shouldn’t be surprised by the things I see these days, yet here we are, and I’m beyond confused.

I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.