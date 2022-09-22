Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two named storms continue to swirl in the tropics, but for Florida, all eyes remain on Invest 98L as it has a very good chance of becoming a tropical system on a potential path into the Gulf of Mexico.

As of Thursday morning, Invest 98L, an area of low pressure west of the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean, has a 70% chance of development over the next two days and a 90% chance of development over the next five days.

Although upper-level winds are currently inhibiting development, the pattern ahead of the system is forecast to become a little more favorable in a couple of days, and a tropical depression is likely to form at that time.

The disturbance is forecast to move west-northwest across the eastern Caribbean Sea during the next day or two, and it’s expected be over the central Caribbean Sea this weekend.

Many computer models want to bring it into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week, but it’s still too early to know where it will head and how strong the potential storm might be. It’s unknown if Florida will be impacted by the system.

The tropics are very active.

Meanwhile, Category 4 Hurricane Fiona was 485 miles southwest of Bermuda and continues to move to the north with winds of 130 mph.

Fiona will bring rough surf to Central Florida beaches in the coming days.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Gaston was 375 miles west-northwest of Faial Island in the central Azores will remain out to sea.

There’s also an area of low pressure several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It has a 30% chance of development over the next five days.

Another low off the coast of Africa has a 60% chance of development over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Hermine.

Hurricane season runs through November.

