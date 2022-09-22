Fall in Florida: Lower rain chances to start the season

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing lower rain chances for the next couple of days as Hurricane Fiona continues to drag moisture away.

Drier air and high pressure will dominate the forecast into the weekend.

Expect rain chances at 20% on Thursday, the first day of fall. Rain chances will stay at 20% through Sunday.

The chance of rain jumps to 40% by Monday.

High temperatures stay in the low 90s through Saturday and the upper 80s on Sunday.

Pinpointing the tropics

Invest 98L, an area of low pressure in the Caribbean that has just moved to the west of the Lesser Antilles, has a 70% chance of development within the next two days and a 90% chance of development within the next five days.

Many computer models want to bring it into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week, but it’s still too early to know where it will head and how strong the potential storm might be.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona continues to move to the north with winds at 130 mph.

It will eventually move to Bermuda as a major Category 4 hurricane.

Elsewhere, Gaston will remain out to see as a tropical storm.

There’s also an area of low pressure several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It has a 30% chance of development over the next five days.

Another low off the coast of Africa has a 60% chance of development over the next five days.