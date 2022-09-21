85º

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Tractor-trailers crash, cover I-75 with beer cans in Hernando County, troopers say

Minor injuries reported in crash, FHP says

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Hernando County, Traffic
All southbound lanes of I-75 were shut down in the area of mile marker 296 as traffic was diverted at State Road 50, troopers said. (Florida Highway Patrol)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on Interstate 75 in Hernando County covered the roadway in loose cans and cases of Coors early Wednesday morning, troopers said.

The crash involved four tractor-trailers and one pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said minor injuries were reported in the crash, though the exact number of patients has not been released.

[TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest 98L as the tropics come alive | Retired Florida couple loses $60K in bank account takeover scheme | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

All southbound lanes were shut down in the area of mile marker 296 as traffic was diverted at State Road 50, troopers said. The southbound inside lane was the first to reopen, around 8:39 a.m.

No other details were shared.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email