Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Sumter County, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on County Road 466 and County Road 223 around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

[TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest 98L as the tropics come alive | Retired Florida couple loses $60K in bank account takeover scheme | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Troopers said the pickup truck, driven by a 42-year-old Wildwood man, was heading west on CR-466 and turned left into the path of the motorcycle.

FHP said the motorcycle hit the front right of the pickup.

The motorcyclist, a 44-year-old Wildwood man, was taken to the hospital where he later died, troopers said.

The pickup truck driver had minor injuries in the crash.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: