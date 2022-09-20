Seminole County firefighter in critical condition after motorcycle crash, department says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Fire Department announced Tuesday one of its firefighters sustained serious, life-threatening injuries after an off-duty motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs.

The accident happened on Sept. 16 around 1:30 p.m. when firefighter Connor Fernandez had a collision with another vehicle on West Lake Brantley Road and West State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs, according to the fire department.

Fernandez, 25, works the Battalion 1 area that covers Apopka and Altamonte Springs. He is listed in critical condition, according to colleagues.

“We are devastated, but hopeful and doing everything we can to support Connor and his family during this difficult and uncertain time,” read a statement released by the department.

Fellow firefighter Justin Esteras is organizing a blood drive with OneBlood for him on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Seminole County Fire Department #Firefighter Connor Fernandez was in a serious motorcycle accident and in critical condition. SCFD organizing blood drives this Thursday. Appointments recommended with @my1blood. More info, visit: https://t.co/YThGdjpLg0 pic.twitter.com/BCXbpgXzvw — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) September 20, 2022

Blood Drive: Thursday, September 22

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcomed.

All donors will receive a $20 eGift Card and a t-shirt, according to the department.

Casselberry Blood Drive

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Red Bug Lake Park, 3600 Red Bug Lake Rd, Casselberry

Sanford Blood Drive

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Criminal Justice Center, 101 Eslinger Way, Sanford

The department has also set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses related to Connor’s recovery.

