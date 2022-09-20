78º

Seminole County firefighter in critical condition after motorcycle crash, department says

SCFD organizing blood drive in his honor

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Seminole County, Altamonte Springs, Traffic, Apopka
Firefighter Connor Fernandez (Seminole County Fire Department)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Fire Department announced Tuesday one of its firefighters sustained serious, life-threatening injuries after an off-duty motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs.

The accident happened on Sept. 16 around 1:30 p.m. when firefighter Connor Fernandez had a collision with another vehicle on West Lake Brantley Road and West State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs, according to the fire department.

Fernandez, 25, works the Battalion 1 area that covers Apopka and Altamonte Springs. He is listed in critical condition, according to colleagues.

“We are devastated, but hopeful and doing everything we can to support Connor and his family during this difficult and uncertain time,” read a statement released by the department.

Fellow firefighter Justin Esteras is organizing a blood drive with OneBlood for him on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Blood Drive: Thursday, September 22

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcomed.

All donors will receive a $20 eGift Card and a t-shirt, according to the department.

Casselberry Blood Drive

  • 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Red Bug Lake Park, 3600 Red Bug Lake Rd, Casselberry

Sanford Blood Drive

  • 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Criminal Justice Center, 101 Eslinger Way, Sanford

The department has also set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses related to Connor’s recovery.

