Community to hold vigil after death of Apopka firefighter Austin Duran

APOPKA, Fla. – The Apopka Professional Firefighters Association will hold a vigil Thursday to remember firefighter Austin Duran and the public is welcome to attend.

The vigil will take place at 8:30 p.m. at 176 E. 5th St., across from Apopka Fire Station 1. That’s where firefighters have set up a small memorial for Duran.

Duran, 25, died last week after battling injuries caused by a workplace accident. He was taken to the hospital on June 30 after getting hurt while trying to move a sand trailer filled with hazardous liquids and gases.

Duran endured multiple surgeries before succumbing to his injuries.

In a GoFundMe update made on Saturday, Duran’s sister wrote, “Yesterday was a bad day for our family ... Austin fought this fight like a warrior, like a hero.”

The community came together, hosting multiple fundraisers and a tribute run in his honor.

Funeral services and a vehicle procession will be held Saturday for Duran, but the services will be limited to family and firefighters.

