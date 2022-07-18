Tribute run to honor Apopka firefighter who died weeks after being injured on job

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – The community is honoring an Apopka firefighter who died weeks after being injured on the job during a tribute on Monday.

Running 4 Heroes, a nonprofit that honors law enforcement officers and first responders, is honoring Austin Duran during a mile run at Layer Elementary School in Winter Springs.

Duran, 25, died on Friday weeks after he was injured on June 30 and taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for his injuries, where he had multiple surgeries and was in the ICU. Apopka Fire Chief Sean Wylam told News 6 at the time Duran was working near a secondary garage and trying to move a sand trailer when he was hurt. The trailer is used for hazards like gas and liquid spills.

Days before he died, Duran was on a ventilator and caught pneumonia, according to a GoFundMe update.

In a post made Saturday, the Apopka Professional Firefighters Association said the department was grieving the loss of “our brother, Austin Duran.” He was with the department since July 2020.

“Austin Duran was a marker of the best that our small department and town has to offer. A kind, gentle, humble kid who also vibrated with passion to jump into action and help or save anyone in need,” the association wrote.

The run will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

