‘In their memory:’ Central Florida firefighters don gear, climb stairs in tribute to victims of 9/11 terror attacks

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the 10th year now, many Orlando firefighters on Sunday climbed 110 floors at the City National Bank of Florida building in downtown Orlando, representing the 110 floors of the Twin Towers.

Orlando Fire Lt. Bassel Ibrahim organized the effort.

“I never imagined it being this big. It started as our crew at the firehouse, and then over the years it evolved, and we have over 100 firefighters out here from all over the state,” Ibrahim said.

[TRENDING: Storms get started a little later in Central Florida | Woman killed, 4 seriously injured in crash off Dunnellon intersection, troopers say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Orlando firefighter Michael Covell said he was only 12 years old on Sept. 11, 2001.

Now, 21 years since that tragic day, he joined other firefighters to pay tribute to those thousands of people who lost their lives on 9/11, including the hundreds of firefighters and first responders who risked their own lives trying to save others.

“We sort of climbed in their memory, 110 floors,” Covell said. “It’s something that I remember as a child, obviously I’m a grown adult now, but until this day, it still kind of resonates with me.”

News 6 saw firefighters from Orlando Fire, Lake County, Apopka, Deltona, Deland and so many other Central Florida agencies taking part in the stair climb. Many said the tribute meant so much.

Nate Carn is from the Deland Fire Department.

“Just to come out here and walk alongside these guys, we’re all the same person today, we’re all here for the same reason, so it’s truly humbling,” Carn said. “The reason we’re out here is to come suffer a little bit for all of those people who lost their lives 21 years ago, so it’s the least we can do, you know?”

Ad

A sacrifice that, many say, is all worth it.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: