Woman killed, 4 seriously injured in crash off Dunnellon intersection, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old woman from Homosassa was killed Saturday night and her four passengers were seriously injured in a crash near an intersection in Dunnellon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just south of the intersection of SW 160th Avenue and SW Highway 484 at 8:30 p.m., troopers said. According to a crash report, the woman traveled southbound on SW 160th Avenue through the intersection and onto the private driveway of a farm.

The sedan then struck the driveway gate, several fence posts and several trees before coming to rest on the private road, troopers said.

The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:47 p.m. by Marion County Fire Rescue personnel, and her four passengers — an 18-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman, all of Dunnellon, as well as a fourth passenger described only as a 22-year-old from Beverly Hills, Florida — were hospitalized with serious injuries, the report states. Troopers said no one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

