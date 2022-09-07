Orlando woman killed in Polk County crash after driver falls asleep at wheel, troopers say

A 19-year-old Orlando woman was killed in a Polk County crash Tuesday morning, trooper said.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old woman from Orlando was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 6:10 a.m. at mile marker 26 along State Road 400.

A 41-year-old Orlando man driving a sedan was traveling east on S.R. 400 in the outside lane at the same time a pickup driver, 48, was traveling east in the center lane on the same road, according to a crash report.

The Orlando driver fell asleep at the wheel and lost control of the sedan, which was carrying four passengers—including three teens from Orlando and a 23-year-old man from Mississippi, the crash report shows.

According to FHP, the sedan collided with the pickup truck and rotated to the south shoulder before colliding with a concrete embankment.

The 19-year-old passenger died at the scene, troopers said.

According to investigators, the sedan driver, his 18-year-old and 23-year-old passengers, and the Ruskin man driving the pickup truck, suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

