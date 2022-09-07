80-year-old motorcyclist dies days after crash in Titusville, police say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An 80-year-old Cocoa woman died Wednesday morning after an SUV ran a red right and slammed into the victim’s motorcycle, according to Titusville police.

Police identified the victim as Patricia Marie Clark of Cocoa.

Police said the crash happened Sunday at about 6:50 a.m. as Clark was riding a motorcycle through the intersection of South Washington Avenue and Garden Street.

According to police, an SUV was driving east on Garden Street, failed to stop at a red light and slammed into Clark.

Clark was taken to the hospital where she died at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Police have not said whether the driver of the SUV will face any charges after this crash.

