Local News

80-year-old motorcyclist dies days after crash in Titusville, police say

Patricia Clark died after she was hit by an SUV that ran a red light, investigators say

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An 80-year-old Cocoa woman died Wednesday morning after an SUV ran a red right and slammed into the victim’s motorcycle, according to Titusville police.

Police identified the victim as Patricia Marie Clark of Cocoa.

Police said the crash happened Sunday at about 6:50 a.m. as Clark was riding a motorcycle through the intersection of South Washington Avenue and Garden Street.

According to police, an SUV was driving east on Garden Street, failed to stop at a red light and slammed into Clark.

Clark was taken to the hospital where she died at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Police have not said whether the driver of the SUV will face any charges after this crash.

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

