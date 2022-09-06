86º

Child badly hurt in Orange County crash, first responders say

Victim taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children as trauma alert

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Crash, Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A child was badly injured Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while walking in Orange County, according to first responders.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the child was walking in the area of South Goldenrod Road and Govern Boulevard at the time of the crash.

The victim was taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children as a trauma alert patient, fire rescue said.

It is not clear where the child was heading at the time of the crash, but there are several schools within 2 miles of the crash.

First responders have not said what may have caused the crash.

