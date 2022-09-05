Car fire slows State Road 408 in Orange County

A car fire prompted the closure of State Road 408 in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A car fire prompted the closure of State Road 408 in Orange County.

The westbound lanes of the toll road were closed Monday morning near Good Homes Road. The left lane of S.R. 408 was later reopened.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Drivers were forced to exit at Good Homes Road before the roadway reopened.

