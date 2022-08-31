Monkeypox vaccinations expand in Orange County

(Rick Bowmer, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A registered nurse prepares a dose of a monkeypox vaccine at the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City on July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County health officials are expanding the number of locations to get a monkeypox vaccine, and the number of doses available.

The Florida Dept. of Health in Orange County has expanded the number of vaccine doses available from 100 appointments a day to 200 a day.

Appointments are now available Monday through Friday at six locations.

The appointments must be scheduled online, no walk-ins are allowed. You can schedule an appointment on the Health Dept. website.

Vaccines are available at:

Central Health Center on Central Boulevard in Orlando

South Side Health Center on Lake Ellenor Drive in Orlando

Eastside Health Center on East Colonial Drive in Orlando

Lila Mitchell Health Center on Raleigh Street in Orlando

Ocoee Health Center on West Story Road in Ocoee

Lake Underhill location

Anyone can catch monkeypox, but those more likely to get monkeypox include people with prolonged sexual contact with someone with the disease, particularly men who have sex with other men.

Symptoms of monkeypox include a rash that can look like pimples or blisters appearing on the face, hands, feet, chest or genital area, fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes and chills.